Aktienanleihe Protect auf BioNT. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.09.2023 - DE000HVB86W7




19.09.23 23:47
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB86W7 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)22UA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.09.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB86W7 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)22UA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.09.2023: WARUN_02

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB86W7 HVB86W 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  18.09.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  18.09.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
