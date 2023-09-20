Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf BioNT. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.09.2023 - DE000HVB86W7
19.09.23 23:47
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB86W7 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)22UA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.09.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB86W7 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)22UA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.09.2023: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB86W7
|HVB86W
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|18.09.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|18.09.23
