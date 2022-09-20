Erweiterte Funktionen
4,25 % Express-Anleihe auf M. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.09.2022 - DE000LB3LCD4
19.09.22 23:55
Das Instrument DE000LB3LCD4 Express-Anleihe 22(25) MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.09.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3LCD4 Express-Anleihe 22(25) MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.09.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3LCD4
|LB3LCD
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.09.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.09.22
