Express Plus Zertifikat auf E. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.09.2022 - DE000HVB6ZP5
19.09.22 23:55
Das Instrument DE000HVB6ZP5 HVB EXP.PL 20.11.28 ESTX50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.09.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6ZP5 HVB EXP.PL 20.11.28 ESTX50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.09.2022: WARUN_04
