Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.09.2022 - DE000HVB6ZL4




19.09.22 23:55
Das Instrument DE000HVB6ZL4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.09.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6ZL4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.09.2022: WARUN_04

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 € 101,25 € -   € 0,00% 19.09./19:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6ZL4 HVB6ZL 101,25 € 101,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 € 0,00%  19.09.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 € 0,00%  19.09.22
  = Realtime
