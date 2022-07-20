Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf Allian. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.07.2022 - DE000VV4HJY5
19.07.22 23:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VV4HJY5 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.07.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VV4HJY5 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.07.2022: WARVO_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.07./18:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV4HJY5
|VV4HJY
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|18.07.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|18.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
