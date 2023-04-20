Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Me. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.04.2023 - DE000LB3PZV8
20.04.23 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3PZV8 Deep-Exp-Z 28.07.2028 MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.04.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3PZV8 Deep-Exp-Z 28.07.2028 MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.04.2023: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.04./07:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3PZV8
|LB3PZV
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|17.04.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|21.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.