Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf MS. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.04.2023 - DE000LB3PZN5




20.04.23 00:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3PZN5 Deep-Exp-Z 23.06.2028 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.04.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3PZN5 Deep-Exp-Z 23.06.2028 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.04.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - 10 Mio. To Lithium entdeckt
100% in wenigen Tagen mit diesem Lithium Aktientip

Indigo Exploration Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 19.04./07:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3PZN5 LB3PZN 1.000 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  17.04.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  21.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Jackpot nahe Tesla entdeckt. Neuer 376% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.860% mit Albemarle und 7.973% mit Lithium Americas

Usha Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...