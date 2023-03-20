Erweiterte Funktionen



19.03.23 22:33
Das Instrument DE000PF994T1 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)SIE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.03.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PF994T1 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)SIE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.03.2023: WARBN_06

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 17.03./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PF994T1 PF994T 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13.03.23
