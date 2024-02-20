Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe Protect (Quanto) . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.02.2024 - DE000HVB8LC9




20.02.24 00:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB8LC9 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)2PP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.02.2024: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB8LC9 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)2PP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.02.2024: WARUN_02

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 18.02./22:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB8LC9 HVB8LC 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  16.02.24
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  15.02.24
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

