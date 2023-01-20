Erweiterte Funktionen



5Y Express Bonus Airbag Zert. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.01.2023 - DE000PF992Y5




20.01.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000PF992Y5 Exp.Bon.A.Z21.01.28 APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.01.2023: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF992Y5 Exp.Bon.A.Z21.01.28 APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.01.2023: WARBN_03

