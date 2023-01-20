Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Indexanleihe Protect auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.01.2023 - DE000PD99KD2
20.01.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PD99KD2 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.23(24)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.01.2023: WARBN_01 The instrument DE000PD99KD2 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.23(24)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.01.2023: WARBN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.01./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99KD2
|PD99KD
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.01.23
= Realtime
