Erweiterte Funktionen



UNIetc - ETC Group Physical U. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.01.2023 - DE000LB37QV4




20.01.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB37QV4 Deep-Exp-Z 23.03.2029 DTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.01.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB37QV4 Deep-Exp-Z 23.03.2029 DTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.01.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Drohnen Aktientip meldet Riesendeal mit Lufthansa
261% Drone Hot Stock nach 25.947% mit Raytheon und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Incn.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,5345 € 5,9885 € -0,454 € -7,58% 19.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A3GWNR0 A3GWNR 10,09 € 3,35 €
Werte im Artikel
5,33 plus
+4,99%
0,90 plus
+3,68%
1,94 plus
+2,07%
1,40 plus
+1,96%
15,80 plus
+1,71%
13,80 plus
+1,56%
6,72 plus
+1,34%
18,34 plus
+1,24%
1,88 plus
+1,15%
1,30 plus
+0,69%
7,46 plus
+0,32%
1.010 plus
0,00%
14,61 minus
-0,25%
4,28 minus
-0,84%
1,10 minus
-1,57%
1,54 minus
-1,75%
4,72 minus
-1,83%
4,33 minus
-3,62%
1,90 minus
-3,81%
5,61 minus
-3,86%
5,23 minus
-4,51%
2,91 minus
-5,84%
5,53 minus
-7,58%
12,99 minus
-9,22%
15,71 minus
-18,95%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 5,539 € +1,24%  19.01.23
Berlin 5,70 € -0,18%  19.01.23
Xetra 5,5125 € -0,65%  19.01.23
München 5,5395 € -3,28%  19.01.23
Frankfurt 5,527 € -4,86%  19.01.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 5,5345 € -7,58%  19.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Starke Bohrresultate - 7,64 Mrd. $ Gold entdeckt. Neuer 331% Gold Hot Stock nach 60.500% mit Caldas Gold ($CGC.V)

iMetal Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...