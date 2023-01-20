Erweiterte Funktionen
UNIetc - ETC Group Physical U. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.01.2023 - DE000LB37QV4
20.01.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB37QV4 Deep-Exp-Z 23.03.2029 DTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.01.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB37QV4 Deep-Exp-Z 23.03.2029 DTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.01.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,5345 €
|5,9885 €
|-0,454 €
|-7,58%
|19.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3GWNR0
|A3GWNR
|10,09 €
|3,35 €
Werte im Artikel
5,33
+4,99%
0,90
+3,68%
1,94
+2,07%
1,40
+1,96%
15,80
+1,71%
13,80
+1,56%
6,72
+1,34%
18,34
+1,24%
1,88
+1,15%
1,30
+0,69%
7,46
+0,32%
1.010
0,00%
14,61
-0,25%
4,28
-0,84%
1,10
-1,57%
1,54
-1,75%
4,72
-1,83%
4,33
-3,62%
1,90
-3,81%
5,61
-3,86%
5,23
-4,51%
2,91
-5,84%
5,53
-7,58%
12,99
-9,22%
15,71
-18,95%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|5,539 €
|+1,24%
|19.01.23
|Berlin
|5,70 €
|-0,18%
|19.01.23
|Xetra
|5,5125 €
|-0,65%
|19.01.23
|München
|5,5395 €
|-3,28%
|19.01.23
|Frankfurt
|5,527 €
|-4,86%
|19.01.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|5,5345 €
|-7,58%
|19.01.23
