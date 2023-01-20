Das Instrument DE000BC0K0L3 Akt-Bskt Zt. 23/22.1.29 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.01.2023: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000BC0K0L3 Akt-Bskt Zt. 23/22.1.29 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.01.2023: WARBA_01