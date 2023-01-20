Erweiterte Funktionen
Best-of Supertracker Zertifikat . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.01.2023 - DE000BC0K0L3
20.01.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BC0K0L3 Akt-Bskt Zt. 23/22.1.29 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.01.2023: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000BC0K0L3 Akt-Bskt Zt. 23/22.1.29 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.01.2023: WARBA_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.01./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BC0K0L3
|BC0K0L
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|13.01.23
