Express 6 Zertifikat auf AXA . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.01.2023 - AT0000A32273




20.01.23 00:52
Das Instrument AT0000A32273 Express Z21.01.28 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.01.2023: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A32273 Express Z21.01.28 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.01.2023: WARCE_01

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT0000A32273 RC08KF 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  18.01.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  18.01.23
  = Realtime
