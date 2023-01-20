Das Instrument AT0000A32273 Express Z21.01.28 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.01.2023: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A32273 Express Z21.01.28 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.01.2023: WARCE_01