Express 6 Zertifikat auf AXA . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.01.2023 - AT0000A32273
20.01.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AT0000A32273 Express Z21.01.28 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.01.2023: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A32273 Express Z21.01.28 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.01.2023: WARCE_01
