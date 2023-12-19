Erweiterte Funktionen



Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf MSC. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.12.2023 - DE000LB4QPZ6




19.12.23 01:10
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB4QPZ6 Safe-Anl Cap 23(04.01.30) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.12.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4QPZ6 Safe-Anl Cap 23(04.01.30) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.12.2023: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4QPZ6 LB4QPZ 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  14.12.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  14.12.23
