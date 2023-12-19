Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf adid. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.12.2023 - DE000LB4QP58




19.12.23 01:10
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB4QP58 Deep-Exp-Z 23.02.2029 ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.12.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4QP58 Deep-Exp-Z 23.02.2029 ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.12.2023: WARLB_01

1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
DE000LB4QP58 LB4QP5 1.010 € 1.010 €
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  14.12.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  14.12.23
