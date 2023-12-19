Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe (Quanto) auf AM. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.12.2023 - DE000HVB8EW2
19.12.23 01:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8EW2 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)AMD WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.12.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8EW2 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)AMD WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.12.2023: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.12./21:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8EW2
|HVB8EW
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.12.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|14.12.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.