Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.10.2022 - DE000LB2BZP2
19.10.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB2BZP2 Deep-ExpZ plus 26.01.2029 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.10.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2BZP2 Deep-ExpZ plus 26.01.2029 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.10.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000
|1.000
|-
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2BZP2
|LB2BZP
|1.000
|1.000
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|14.10.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000
|0,00%
|14.10.22
