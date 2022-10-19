Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Allia. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.10.2022 - DE000HVB75P4
19.10.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB75P4 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.10.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB75P4 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.10.2022: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.10./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB75P4
|HVB75P
|101,25 €
|- €
995,03
+0,27%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.10.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.10.22
Aktuell
