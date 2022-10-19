Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe Protect auf Allia. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.10.2022 - DE000HVB75P4




19.10.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB75P4 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.10.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB75P4 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.10.2022: WARUN_01

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 18.10./21:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB75P4 HVB75P 101,25 € -   €
Werte im Artikel
995,03 plus
+0,27%
100,00 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  17.10.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  17.10.22
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

