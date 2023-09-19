Erweiterte Funktionen



US Global Investors - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.09.2023 - DE000HVB85U3




19.09.23 00:09
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB85U3 HVB-Gar.Anl.23(19.09.2028)MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.09.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB85U3 HVB-Gar.Anl.23(19.09.2028)MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.09.2023: WARUN_04

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,00 $ 2,99 $ 0,01 $ +0,33% 18.09./23:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9029521005 580966 3,30 $ 2,45 $
Werte im Artikel
3,00 plus
+0,33%
101,00 plus
0,00%
99,03 minus
-0,36%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,82 € +0,71%  15.09.23
Stuttgart 2,78 € +2,21%  18.09.23
AMEX 3,01 $ +2,03%  15.09.23
NYSE 3,04 $ +2,01%  15.09.23
Berlin 2,72 € +0,74%  18.09.23
Nasdaq 3,00 $ +0,33%  18.09.23
Frankfurt 2,74 € 0,00%  18.09.23
  = Realtime
