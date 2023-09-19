Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.09.2023 - DE000HVB85P3




19.09.23 00:09
Das Instrument DE000HVB85P3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)SIE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.09.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB85P3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)SIE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.09.2023: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,00 € 101,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB85P3 HVB85P 101,00 € 101,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,00 € 0,00%  08.09.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,00 € 0,00%  08.09.23
  = Realtime
