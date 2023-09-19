Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe auf Nvidia [UniCre. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.09.2023 - DE000HVB85J6
19.09.23 00:09
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB85J6 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)NVD WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.09.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB85J6 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)NVD WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.09.2023: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.09./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB85J6
|HVB85J
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.09.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.09.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
