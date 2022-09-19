Erweiterte Funktionen
EO-Medium-Term Notes 2022(2. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.09.2022 - XS2470227245
18.09.22 21:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument XS2470227245 EO-Medium-Term Notes 2022(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.09.2022: WARGS_02 The instrument XS2470227245 EO-Medium-Term Notes 2022(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.09.2022: WARGS_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.09./19:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2470227245
|GK9FUZ
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.