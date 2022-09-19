Erweiterte Funktionen



SEBA Crypto Asset Select Ind. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.09.2022 - DE000LB30124




18.09.22 21:38
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB30124 Deep-ExpZ plus 24.11.2028 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.09.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB30124 Deep-ExpZ plus 24.11.2028 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.09.2022: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Neuer 400% Aktieninsider Tipp: Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,533 € 15,869 € -0,336 € -2,12% 16.09./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0568452707 A3GR91 24,85 € 13,36 €
Werte im Artikel
6,17 plus
+17,12%
22,02 plus
+12,86%
2,56 plus
+1,48%
4,90 plus
+1,48%
16,74 plus
0,00%
1.010 plus
0,00%
1,17 minus
-0,20%
1,51 minus
-0,71%
6,86 minus
-0,80%
1,92 minus
-0,88%
18,74 minus
-0,89%
1,68 minus
-1,40%
2,27 minus
-1,63%
5,38 minus
-1,83%
15,53 minus
-2,12%
6,66 minus
-2,51%
3,49 minus
-3,11%
14,13 minus
-3,25%
5,65 minus
-3,27%
16,18 minus
-3,48%
1,43 minus
-3,58%
3,17 minus
-4,23%
3,91 minus
-4,64%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 15,356 € -2,05%  16.09.22
Xetra 15,533 € -2,12%  16.09.22
Düsseldorf 15,337 € -2,38%  16.09.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 15,332 € -2,43%  16.09.22
Berlin 15,73 € -3,79%  16.09.22
München 15,682 € -4,34%  16.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt massiver Kurssprung. Diesen 492% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...