SEBA Crypto Asset Select Ind. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.09.2022 - DE000LB30124
18.09.22 21:38
Das Instrument DE000LB30124 Deep-ExpZ plus 24.11.2028 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.09.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB30124 Deep-ExpZ plus 24.11.2028 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.09.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,533 €
|15,869 €
|-0,336 €
|-2,12%
|16.09./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0568452707
|A3GR91
|24,85 €
|13,36 €
6,17
+17,12%
22,02
+12,86%
2,56
+1,48%
4,90
+1,48%
16,74
0,00%
1.010
0,00%
1,17
-0,20%
1,51
-0,71%
6,86
-0,80%
1,92
-0,88%
18,74
-0,89%
1,68
-1,40%
2,27
-1,63%
5,38
-1,83%
15,53
-2,12%
6,66
-2,51%
3,49
-3,11%
14,13
-3,25%
5,65
-3,27%
16,18
-3,48%
1,43
-3,58%
3,17
-4,23%
3,91
-4,64%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|15,356 €
|-2,05%
|16.09.22
|Xetra
|15,533 €
|-2,12%
|16.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|15,337 €
|-2,38%
|16.09.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|15,332 €
|-2,43%
|16.09.22
|Berlin
|15,73 €
|-3,79%
|16.09.22
|München
|15,682 €
|-4,34%
|16.09.22
= Realtime
