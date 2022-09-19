Das Instrument DE000LB30124 Deep-ExpZ plus 24.11.2028 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.09.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB30124 Deep-ExpZ plus 24.11.2028 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.09.2022: WARLB_01