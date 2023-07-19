Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe Protect auf Deuts. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.07.2023 - DE000HVB80G3




19.07.23 00:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB80G3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.07.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB80G3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.07.2023: WARUN_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 18.07./00:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB80G3 HVB80G 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  17.07.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  17.07.23
  = Realtime
