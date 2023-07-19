Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Porsc. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.07.2023 - DE000HVB80F5
19.07.23 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB80F5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.07.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB80F5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.07.2023: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.07./00:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB80F5
|HVB80F
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.07.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.07.23
