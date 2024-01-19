Das Instrument DE000PD99605 Anleihe v.24(19.01.29) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.01.2024: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PD99605 Anleihe v.24(19.01.29) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.01.2024: WARBN_05