5Y 100% Kapitalschutz mit Be. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.01.2024 - DE000PD99605
19.01.24 00:46
Das Instrument DE000PD99605 Anleihe v.24(19.01.29) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.01.2024: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PD99605 Anleihe v.24(19.01.29) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.01.2024: WARBN_05
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.01./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99605
|PD9960
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|12.01.24
Aktuell
