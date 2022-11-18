Das Instrument DE000PF99ZW5 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.22(25)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.11.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99ZW5 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.22(25)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.11.2022: WARBN_05