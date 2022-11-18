Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Dan. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.11.2022 - DE000LB33D69




18.11.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB33D69 Deep-Exp-Z 26.01.2029 BSN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.11.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB33D69 Deep-Exp-Z 26.01.2029 BSN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.11.2022: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 422% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 1.010 -   0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB33D69 LB33D6 1.010 1.010
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  15.11.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 0,00%  26.10.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute massiver Kursschub: Spektakuläre Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt diese 623% Uran-Aktie kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...