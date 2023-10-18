Das Instrument DE000LB4JSX0 FzSafe-Anl C 23(26.10.29) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.10.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4JSX0 FzSafe-Anl C 23(26.10.29) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.10.2023: WARLB_01