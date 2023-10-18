Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Deut. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.10.2023 - DE000LB4JSN1
17.10.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB4JSN1 Safe-Anl Cap 23(27.10.28) DTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.10.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4JSN1 Safe-Anl Cap 23(27.10.28) DTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.10.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4JSN1
|LB4JSN
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13.10.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13.10.23
