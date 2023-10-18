Erweiterte Funktionen
Optionsschein auf Activision Bl. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.10.2023 - DE000LB4J9D1
17.10.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB4J9D1 Aktien-Anl Duo 23(24-25) RWE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.10.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4J9D1 Aktien-Anl Duo 23(24-25) RWE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.10.2023: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,001 €
|0,001 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.10./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000GK06R62
|GK06R6
|1,11 €
|0,0010 €
Werte im Artikel
0,0010
0,00%
100,50
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|12.10.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|09.10.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.