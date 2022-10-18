Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.10.2022 - DE000HVB74H4
18.10.22 00:17
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB74H4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)TMV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.10.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB74H4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)TMV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.10.2022: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.10./07:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB74H4
|HVB74H
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
998,32
+0,80%
101,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|14.10.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|14.10.22
= Realtime
