Phoenix- Zertifikat mit Autocal. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.08.2023 - DE000BC0K3K9




17.08.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000BC0K3K9 PH.M.EXPR.Z18.08.28 DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.08.2023: WARBA_02 The instrument DE000BC0K3K9 PH.M.EXPR.Z18.08.28 DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.08.2023: WARBA_02

Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.015 € 1.015 € -   € 0,00% 17.08./17:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BC0K3K9 BC0K3K 1.015 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.015 € 0,00%  11.08.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  

