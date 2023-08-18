Erweiterte Funktionen
Phoenix- Zertifikat mit Autocal. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.08.2023 - DE000BC0K3K9
17.08.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BC0K3K9 PH.M.EXPR.Z18.08.28 DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.08.2023: WARBA_02 The instrument DE000BC0K3K9 PH.M.EXPR.Z18.08.28 DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.08.2023: WARBA_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.08./17:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BC0K3K9
|BC0K3K
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|11.08.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
