Das Instrument DE000HVB80L3 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)2PP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.07.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB80L3 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)2PP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.07.2023: WARUN_04