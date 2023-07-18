Erweiterte Funktionen



18.07.23 00:20
Das Instrument DE000HVB80L3 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)2PP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.07.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB80L3 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)2PP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.07.2023: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 17.07./21:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB80L3 HVB80L 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  14.07.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  14.07.23
  = Realtime
