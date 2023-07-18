Das Instrument DE000HVB7Z72 HVB EXP.PL 19.07.27 VW Vz WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.07.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7Z72 HVB EXP.PL 19.07.27 VW Vz WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.07.2023: WARUN_02