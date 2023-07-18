Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe auf AXA [UniCre. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.07.2023 - DE000HVB7Z49
18.07.23 00:20
Das Instrument DE000HVB7Z49 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.07.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7Z49 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.07.2023: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.07./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7Z49
|HVB7Z4
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|14.07.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|14.07.23
= Realtime
