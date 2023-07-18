Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.07.2023 - DE000HVB7YF7




18.07.23 00:20
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB7YF7 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.07.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7YF7 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.07.2023: WARUN_04

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 € 101,25 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7YF7 HVB7YF 101,25 € 101,25 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 € 0,00%  14.07.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 € 0,00%  14.07.23
  = Realtime
