Express Plus Zertifikat auf K+. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.04.2023 - DE000HVB7NA1
17.04.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7NA1 HVB EXP.PL 19.04.27 K+S WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.04.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7NA1 HVB EXP.PL 19.04.27 K+S WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.04.2023: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.04./23:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7NA1
|HVB7NA
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|14.04.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|14.04.23
