Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.04.2023 - DE000HVB7N92
17.04.23 23:53
Das Instrument DE000HVB7N92 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)IFX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.04.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7N92 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)IFX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.04.2023: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.04./23:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7N92
|HVB7N9
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|14.04.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|14.04.23
= Realtime
