Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Express Indexanleihe Prote. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.04.2023 - DE000HVB7LU3
17.04.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7LU3 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 23(26)S500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.04.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7LU3 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 23(26)S500 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.04.2023: WARUN_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 $
|101,25 $
|- $
|0,00%
|17.04./23:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7LU3
|HVB7LU
|101,25 $
|101,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 $
|0,00%
|14.04.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 $
|0,00%
|14.04.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.