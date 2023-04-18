Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.04.2023 - DE000HVB7LN8




17.04.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB7LN8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)DTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.04.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7LN8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)DTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.04.2023: WARUN_04

Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 € 101,25 € -   € 0,00% 17.04./23:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7LN8 HVB7LN 101,25 € 101,25 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 € 0,00%  14.04.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 € 0,00%  14.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Saudi-Arabiens des Lithiums entdeckt - Neuer 417% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 9.280% mit E3 Lithium ($ETL)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...