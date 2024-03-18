Das Instrument DE000PN99KC3 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.24(25) AMZ WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.03.2024: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PN99KC3 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.24(25) AMZ WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.03.2024: WARBN_06