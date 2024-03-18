Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.03.2024 - DE000PN99JE1
18.03.24 00:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PN99JE1 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.24(25) AMZ WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.03.2024: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PN99JE1 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.24(25) AMZ WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.03.2024: WARBN_06
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.03./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PN99JE1
|PN99JE
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|23.02.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.