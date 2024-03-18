Erweiterte Funktionen



18.03.24 00:49
Das Instrument DE000LB41RE0 Deep-Exp-Z 24.05.2030 CBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.03.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB41RE0 Deep-Exp-Z 24.05.2030 CBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.03.2024: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB41RE0 LB41RE 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  13.03.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  13.03.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
