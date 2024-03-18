Erweiterte Funktionen



18.03.24 00:49
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB8NQ5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.03.2024: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB8NQ5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.03.2024: WARUN_02

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 14.03./23:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB8NQ5 HVB8NQ 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  14.03.24
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  19.02.24
  = Realtime
