Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.01.2023 - DE000LB37HC3
18.01.23 00:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB37HC3 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.04.2029 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.01.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB37HC3 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.04.2029 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.01.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.12./12:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB37HC3
|LB37HC
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|12.01.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|13.01.23
