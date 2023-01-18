Das Instrument DE000LB37HC3 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.04.2029 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.01.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB37HC3 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.04.2029 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.01.2023: WARLB_01