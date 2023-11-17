Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Express Relax Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.11.2023 - DE000PD99U14
17.11.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PD99U14 Exp.Rel.Z17.11.2028 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.11.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD99U14 Exp.Rel.Z17.11.2028 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.11.2023: WARBN_06
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.11./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99U14
|PD99U1
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|10.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
