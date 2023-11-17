Erweiterte Funktionen



5Y Express Relax Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.11.2023 - DE000PD99U14




17.11.23 00:52
Das Instrument DE000PD99U14 Exp.Rel.Z17.11.2028 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.11.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD99U14 Exp.Rel.Z17.11.2028 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.11.2023: WARBN_06

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 16.11./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99U14 PD99U1 1.000 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  10.11.23
