Aktienanleihe auf Vonovia [UniC. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.10.2023 - DE000HVB88Z6
16.10.23 23:53
Das Instrument DE000HVB88Z6 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)VNA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.10.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB88Z6 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)VNA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.10.2023: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.10./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB88Z6
|HVB88Z
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13.10.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13.10.23
