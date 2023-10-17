Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf ING. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.10.2023 - DE000HVB8818
16.10.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8818 HVB EXP.PL 17.10.29 INGGroep WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.10.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB8818 HVB EXP.PL 17.10.29 INGGroep WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.10.2023: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8818
|HVB881
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|13.10.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|13.10.23
